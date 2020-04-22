Oral surgeons gifting two local students with free wisdom teeth removal surgery

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) ended 2019 by gifting one Richland man with a $33,000 surgery for a new smile. Now they are helping two deserving students by providing wisdom teeth removal surgeries, free of cost.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced more than 22 million Americans to file for unemployment, it has caused a lot of financial hardships for families, including students with school debt.

CBOMS is launching the 3rd Annual Wisdom for Wisdom program to serve low-income students who do not have the means to afford the wisdom teeth surgery on top of school tuition and textbooks.

Dr. Todd Cooper said, “we are thinking about the local students in our community now more than ever and want to help alleviate their financial burdens anyway we can.”

The program is open to low-income students seeking higher education in the Tri-Cities.

To apply, you will need to watch a short video about the surgery procedure, take a short quiz and then submit a 250-word essay about what you learned.

The deadline for applications is May 21. To submit, go to CBOMS.com/Wisdom.

