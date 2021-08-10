Oregon enters state of emergency due to heat

by Dylan Carter

Craig Mitchelldyer Oregon Governor Kate Brown announces the end of the state's COVID-19 restrictions in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced that the state of Oregon is entering a state of emergency due to high forecasted temperatures sweeping over the area. This decision comes after a large number of Oregonians suffered heat-related illness and in extreme cases, died during the recent West Coast heat wave.

This state of emergency was declared to give local and Tribal leaders the jurisdiction to aid their citizens ahead of another serious temperature spike. Authorities including Gov. Brown hope to protect critical infrastructure and citizens that are at-risk in the heat.

“Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Governor Brown said. “I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

As of July 13, Oregon health officials logged 116 deaths related to the northwest heatwave while Washington logged at least 91 deaths due to the heat.

Under the Governor’s direction, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the Emergency Coordination Center to apply resources for those in need.

Oregonians without air conditioning in their homes are being encouraged to relocate as temperatures rise. If you’d like to learn more about heat-related illness and how to avoid it, click here.

