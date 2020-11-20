Oregon Fire Marshall urges fire safety during Thanksgiving

Last year, roughly 19 percent of home structure fires in Oregon were cooking-related incidents.

SALEM, Ore. — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Oregon State Fire Marshall Mariana Ruiz-Temple reminds us of proper fire safety protocols.

In a release published today, Ruiz-Temple stressed the importance of fire safety as part of celebrating the holidays at home.

In 2019, 19 percent of all home structure fires in Oregon were caused by cooking incidents. The state averages 555 residential fires caused by cooking each year and Thanksgiving is no different.

Many are expected to hold a Thanksgiving feast despite outstanding circumstances in the world today.

“Thanksgiving remains a time to give thanks and enjoy the holiday with your family,” said Ruiz-Temple. “Basic fire-prevention tips for the kitchen can keep everyone safe while avoiding preventable cooking-related fires.”

You can begin prioritizing fire safety by never leaving a stovetop unattended while in use. Anyone hoping to do some last-minute shopping with their Turkey in the oven needs to think twice before leaving their home.

In case of a fire, Ruiz-Temple suggests you keep a lid nearby in the event that you must smother a small grease fire. Above all, Ruiz-Temple emphasizes that you escape at all costs in the event of a dangerous and unstable fire.

For more on how to keep your kitchen safe during this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, check out the guidelines here.

