Oregon gas stations are now offering self-service

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

OREGON — The Office of State Fire Marshal has suspended enforcement of gas station self-service regulations in response to COVID-19.

Effective March 28, until April 11, retail facilities of Class 1 flammable liquid transportation fuels that prohibit self-service should implement the following: Implement social distancing policies, have an attendant supervising the refueling stations, and designate an employee to enforce social distancing.

“During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted,” said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker.

