Volcano Watch: Oregon geologists keep close eye on ground movement in Three Sisters volcanic region

THREE SISTERS, Oregon– The Northwest is known for its beautiful landscapes and incredible mountain ranges. The movement of the ground underneath one volcanic region in particular has peaked the interest of geologists over the past several decades. A large chunk of earth is slowly rising near South Sister mountain in Oregon and scientists want to know why.

“This kind of process has not been documented very many times anywhere on the Earth,” said U.S. Geological Survey geologist Dan Dzurisin in a USGS video, released Monday.

was first discovered in the mid-1990s. Geologists say a 12-mile area near Three Sisters started moving up as much as two inches a year.

On Monday, scientists installed new equipment to better track the movement. The area is about three miles west of the South Sister volcano. Scientists say the ‘uplift’ of the ground is created by small pulses of magma accumulating below the ground surface.

The presence of intruding magma itself doesn’t necessarily mean a volcanic eruption is going to happen in the Northwest any time soon. USGS geologists say an eruption would more likely be “preceded by detectable and more vigorous earthquakes, ground movement (deformation), and geochemical changes.”

Scientists say there are no signs of an imminent eruption and any earthquakes in the area remain small. New technology will help geologists monitor any further changes that would put them on high alert in the future.

The last volcanic eruption in the Three Sisters region was 1,500 years ago. Find more about the history and formation of the mountains here.

