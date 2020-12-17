Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extends State of Emergency until March

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown attends a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Photo by Cathy Cheney).

SALEM, Oreg. — Earlier today, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the decision to extend the State of Emergency 60 more days.

The previous executive order in place kept Oregon in a State of Emergency until January 2, 2021. By adding 60 more days, Oregon restrictions will be upheld through March 3, 2021 at the earliest.

By extending the state of emergency, Gov. Brown can now uphold executive orders responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made with the Oregon Health Authority’s safety guidelines in mind.

Recent events, including a spike in coronavirus-related deaths by Oregonians, also weighed heavy on the Governor’s mind when extending the State of Emergency.

“As we near 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and with hospitals and health care workers stretched to their limits, there is no doubt that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat,” Gov. Brown said. “We continue to lose too many Oregonians to this deadly disease, including over 100 reported deaths in the last two days.”

By upholding the declaration of this state of emergency, Gov. Brown is ensuring her rigorous COVID-19 response can continue. Noteworthy aspects of her emergency declarations are a risk-level framework, orders about education, both public and private, throughout the state and restrictions on childcare.

“These are the darkest days of this pandemic. And yet, hope has arrived. Beginning this week, each time another Oregonian is vaccinated against COVID-19, we are one step closer to the day when we can return to normal life,” Gov. Brown said. “In the meantime, we must keep up our guard. Protect your friends and loved ones by continuing to follow health and safety protocols. Wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick––and, together, we can drive down COVID-19 infections and save lives.”

