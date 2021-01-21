Oregon Gov. Kate Brown remarks on Biden Inauguration

ABIGAIL DOLLINS Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visits the Marion County and Salem Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore.

SALEM, Oreg. — After President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2021, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released a statement.

In it, she addresses a variety of topics including the diversity of Biden’s cabinet, the pandemic and voting laws. First, she congratulated the President and Vice President for their remarkable achievements.

“Today marks a new chapter for our country as we welcome President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House,” Gov. Brown said. “It is an especially extraordinary moment for our nation to celebrate the historic swearing-in of our first female, Black and Asian Vice President — and the incredibly diverse Cabinet that President Biden has nominated.

Our government should be reflective of the people it represents, and now Americans across the country will see themselves in the people holding leadership positions.”

Vice President Harris made history in many regards today. She’s the first woman to serve as the United States’ VP. She’s also the first Black VP, the first Asian-American VP and the first graduate of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to hold the position.

President Biden has people of various ethnicities, cultures, backgrounds and sexualities in his corner. This President’s cabinet is considered by many to be one of if not the single most diverse cabinet in the history of the United States.

Gov. Brown then turned her attention to the impact of change at the Executive Branch of the U.S. government. She noted that Biden is making strong progress toward ending the pandemic with his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Oregon’s Governor also commented on her excitement to work with this new Congress to aid the country and more specifically, Oregon’s citizens. She’s looking forward to working with Congress on the For the People Act.

“Election after election, here in Oregon, we set the example for our country,” Gov. Brown said. “Our 30-year-old Vote-by-Mail system took a turn on the national stage as states across the country shifted to voting by mail, and voting early, to enable people to vote safely and securely.

She concluded her remarks with the following statement:

“While there are many challenges ahead, on this historic day I remain hopeful. We are determined as ever to rise, rebuild, and reinvent a more just and equitable country.”

