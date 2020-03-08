Oregon governor declares state of emergency amid spread of COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon governor has declared a state of emergency amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Governor Kate Brown declared it on Saturday night after the Oregon Health Authority identified seven new cases in Oregon, bringing the total to 14.

“This news is concerning for all Oregonians, but my resolve and that of my administration to address this public health crisis is unchanged,” said Governor Brown. “This emergency declaration gives the Oregon Health Authority and the Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state’s disposal to stem the spread of this disease. We will do everything it takes, within our power and in coordination with federal and local officials, to keep Oregonians safe.”

According to a press release, the declaration allows the OHA to bring in volunteers, bring in auxiliary medical professionals to work with local health authorities and more.

The state of emergency will last for 60 days with the option to extend it.

