Gov. Brown: ‘There is no federal reserve of doses,’ accuses Trump admin of deception

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Brown and Oregon health officials warned Tuesday of the capacity challenges facing hospitals as COVID-19 case counts continue to spike in the state.

OREGON – Oregon Governor Brown plans to hold a press conference on Friday, which will stream here at 2 p.m., after receiving news that states will not be receiving more shipments of vaccines next week as expected.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Brown that she was ‘disturbed’ by the news.

“Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses,” Governor Brown wrote.

Washington state Governor Inslee responded to Brown on Twitter, saying that governors were ‘repeatedly’ told that there was a reserve of vaccines.

Governors were told repeatedly by @HHSgov there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it’d be released to increase supply of vaccine. It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception. https://t.co/JJky0NcbPi — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 15, 2021

Earlier this week, Governor Brown announced that Oregon would expand COVID-19 vaccination to include people age 65 and and older.

“This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”

Now, Brown says the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of the Trump administration.

“I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Brown added.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen also sent this letter to U.S. DHS Secretary Azar about the discrepancy:

“Dear Secretary Azar:

Oregon was pleased to learn Tuesday of the Department of Health and Human

Services’ plan to accelerate distribution of vaccine by releasing a reserve of second

doses. To quote your January 12 statement: “. . . we are releasing the entire supply we

have for order by states, rather than holding second doses in physical reserve.” While

releasing second doses to be used as first doses entails considerable risk, we were

encouraged by your assurances that production is accelerating at a rate sufficient to

meet future demand. Based on these developments, the State of Oregon made plans to

begin making seniors age 65 and older eligible for vaccination beginning January 23.

Governor Kate Brown announced that expansion on January 12.

Earlier today, we became concerned when we discovered there were no additional

doses available for allocation in the Tiberius system beyond what we had been told to

expect prior to your announcement. Earlier this evening, I joined a call with Governor

Kate Brown and General Gustave Perna with Operation Warp Speed. During that call,

he informed us there is no reserve of doses, and we are already receiving the full

allocation of vaccines. If true, this is extremely disturbing, and puts our plans to expand

eligibility at grave risk. Those plans were made on the basis of reliance on your

statement about “releasing the entire supply” you have in reserve. If this information is

accurate, we will be unable to begin vaccinating our vulnerable seniors on January 23rd,

as planned.

Please reconcile your statement Tuesday, which we relied on to announce an

expansion of vaccination eligibility, with the information provided by Gen. Perna this

evening.”

Governor Brown’s press briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be streamed here.

