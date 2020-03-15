Oregon Health Authority: 39 COVID-19 cases reported

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PORTLAND, Ore. – 39 people in the state of Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19. Most recently, three new cases came back positive.

One is in Yamhill County, another in Deschutes and the last one in Linn. The ones in Yamhill and Deschutes are believed to be community acquired.

In Linn County, a staff member at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has tested positive. The home currently has nine people with COVID-19. The employee was sent home and has been in isolation since symptoms appeared.

“Protecting our dedicated staff, along with our residents, has always been the highest priority. All infectious disease control precautions were, and continue to be, taken to mitigate the spread,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “I cannot speak highly enough of the herculean efforts these staff members have taken to continue to provide exceptional care to our honored residents even before this outbreak. They are truly going above and beyond, and all efforts are being made by ODVA, our state agency partners, and our Linn County partners to support them in their critical work.”

