Oregon Health Authority: Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Umatilla County

Kaitlin Knapp

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Two new coronavirus cases have come back positive in Umatilla County.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there are now seven COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County. The state has 1,068 cases and 27 deaths.

The Umatilla County Health Department has not yet updated its case count to reflect the state department’s number. As of April 4, they have 207 negative tests for the county.

