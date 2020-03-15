Oregon health officials report state’s first COVID-19 death

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PORTLAND, Ore. — The novel coronavirus has taken the life of a 70-year-old Multnomah County man, the first in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority said the man was hospitalized at Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center before dying on Saturday. He is not connected to the cases at the veterans’ home in Lebanon.

Health officials say he had underlying health conditions and tested positive for the virus four days before he passed away. He wasn’t known to have contact with a confirmed case and didn’t travel out of the country.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments