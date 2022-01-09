Oregon issues hospital crisis care standards as COVID surges

by AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon hospitals have new interim guidelines to help them determine which patients should get lifesaving care if the current COVID-19 surge forces them to choose between people because of a lack of beds, staff or critical medical equipment.

The guidelines will only come into play if a hospital has exhausted all other options to treat every patient, including transfers to other facilities, delaying non-urgent surgeries and care, stockpiling supplies and repurposing existing beds and spaces for critical care patients.

The new policy comes as Oregon faces a wave of the highly contagious, but milder, COVID-19 omicron variant. The state set new records for new cases of COVID-19 every day this week; on Friday, health officials announced 10,451 new and presumptive cases, a 373% increase over last month.

Hospitalizations were rising more slowly but there were only 47 available adult intensive care unit beds and 95% of the state’s staffed adult non-ICU beds are full, the Oregon Health Authority said. Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she will deploy up to 500 Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals, with the first 125 members arriving at some of the hardest-hit hospitals next week.

