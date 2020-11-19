Oregon Legislature approves $20 million for struggling businesses

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. – Businesses in Oregon can get up to $200,000 through the new Emergency Business Assistance Grant Fund.

According to the Pendleton Chamber, the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature approved the grant program on Monday.

Businesses will be able to apply on Thursday, November 19 when the application form is added to this website in the afternoon.

The Pendleton Chamber says the applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and will “be allocated so that there is an equitable geographic distribution of funds as dictated by the Oregon Legislature.”

They recommend that applicants act fast, as they expect the funds to be spoken for within ‘a matter of hours.’

This round of funding is meant for businesses with up to 100 employees.

Businesses with up to 25 employees that previously received up to $100,000 in emergency federal funds can apply again. Similarly, businesses with up to 100 employees who received up to $1,000,000 in funds can also apply again.

According to the chamber, businesses are eligible to receive up to $200,000 in grant funding as detailed in the grant application.

To be eligible, a business must show it was prohibited from operations by the Governor’s Executive Order 20-12, or demonstrate a 25% reduction in sales over a 30-day period in 2020 compared to a comparable period in 2019.

