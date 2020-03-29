Oregon major disaster declaration for COVID-19 pandemic approved by President Trump

A major disaster declaration for Oregon has been approved by President Trump.

Federal assistance for state, local and tribal efforts will be heading to Oregon to assist them in the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures will also receive federal funding.

“Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Michael F. O’Hare as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas,” the White House said in a statement. “Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.”

