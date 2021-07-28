Oregon man, 33, dies of COVID at Kadlec in Richland

The man passed away the same day he was diagnosed, according to UCo Health

by Matt Van Slyke

Umatilla County Public Health announced on Wednesday the COVID-related death of a county resident at a Tri-Cities hospital.

A man, who was 33 years old, “tested positive July 24th and died July 24th at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland,” UCo Health said in a press release. “This individual had underlying health conditions.”

His death was the 93rd with COVID-19 reported in Umatilla County.

UCo Health also reported on Wednesday that 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Umatilla County.

“We are in contact with these individuals and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines,” said UCo Health.

Umatilla County Public Health says it has counted 9,395 COVID infections in the county since the pandemic began.

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.

