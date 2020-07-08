Oregon man crashes stolen car into woman driving stolen car, police say

Photo: Newberg-Dundee Police Department

NEWBERG, Ore. — Police say an Oregon man driving a stolen car got into a crash Sunday with a woman who also happened to be driving a stolen car.

Newberg-Dundee police say 27-year-old Randy Lee Cooper was caught driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in downtown Newberg moments after it had been reported stolen.

Cooper allegedly tried to get away from the cops and ended up crashing into a Buick Regal. He was taken into custody on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, third-degree assault, reckless driving and other related crimes.

After making the arrest, police learned that the Buick involved in the crash had been reported about three weeks earlier in a completely unrelated crime.

On top of that, the Buick’s driver, 25-year-old Kristin Nicole Begue, was found to be under the influence.

Begue was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and DUII.

