Oregon man dies in potential DUI crash after running stop sign in Yakima

by Dylan Carter

(Image via Google Maps)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 38-year-old man from Oregon died after running a stop sign and losing control of his truck in Yakima early on Friday morning, according to the Yakima Police Department.

Yakima police officers, fire crews, and the Washington State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of S 80th Ave & W Nob Hill Blvd around 3:00 a.m. on April 1, 2022.

According to an investigation conducted by the Yakima Police Department, a 2019 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck was headed west on Nob Hill Blvd approaching a stop sign. The driver did not stop at the sign and left the roadway, colliding directly with a tree.

First responders made contact with the victim, a man from Keizer, Oregon, at the scene of the crash. Yakima police officers and EMS personnel from the Yakima Fire Department attempted to resuscitate the driver. However, they succumbed to their injuries and passed away at the crash site.

Evidence suggests that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact, which was a contributing factor in the accident. A combination of speed and intoxicants were believed to be major factors in the head-on collision, according to Yakima authorities.

The Yakima Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is leading this investigation, which confirmed that there were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

At this time, the victim has not been publically identified. It’s unclear whether the next of kin has been notified of this tragic accident.

