Oregon man killed in two-car crash on Highway 22

Oregon State Police

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon man was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 22E in Linn County early Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 22E near milepost 64.5, which is near the River at Detroit Campground located about halfway between Bend and Salem.

Oregon State Police said Bran Beveridge, 48, of Scappoose was driving westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan Frontier driven by Matthew Baker, 49, of Bend.

Beveridge died as a result of his injuries, and Baker was transported to a hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

The Detroit-Idanha Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

