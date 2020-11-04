Oregon Measure 109 preliminary election results: legalizing psilocybin

Preliminary election results show 59.2% of Oregon voting to approve Measure 109 and 40.8% voting to reject it at 8:14 p.m. on November 3rd.

Measure 109 asked voters if psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, could be administered to adults 21 and older by licensed service providers.

A “yes” would allow these of age patients to buy, possess and consume the drugs at “psilocybin service centers” under careful supervision from trained facilitators.

A “no” would mean that the drugs would remain illegal and patients would not have supervised access.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.

