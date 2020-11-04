Oregon Measure 110 preliminary election results: decriminalizing drug use

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Preliminary election results show 59.1% of Oregon voting to approve Measure 110 and 40.9% voting to reject it at 8:46 p.m. on November 3rd.

Measure 110 would reclassify drug possession offenses and instead make them lesser violations with a $100 fine and/or a completed health assessment.

If this measure passes, Oregon will be the first state in the country to try and decriminalize hard drug usage.

These numbers will be continuously updated.

Due to the nature of mail-in voting and the large amount of ballots arriving at once, the initial results on Election Night may not be indicative of the final outcome. Though news media will project winners and candidates may declare victory or concede, these announcements are based on statistics and historical data. Final certified results will be available 30 days after the General Election in both Washington and Oregon.

