Oregon National Guard deployed to aid wildfire efforts

by Dylan Carter

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Pousson, 142nd Maintenance Group, leads a group of Airmen departing Portland Air National Guard Base in support of OPLAN Smokey, Portland, Ore. OPLAN Smokey requires Airmen to be ready at a moment’s notice to help with state-wide wildfire relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing have been deployed out of Portland to assist with wildfire containment and suppression efforts across the state.

According to an alert from the Oregon Military Department, 22 airmen from the 142nd Wing were deployed as part of Operation Plan (OPLAN) Smokey — An initiative from Oregon leaders focused on fighting wildfires on state land through a combined effort from firefighters, guardsmen and emergency operators.

As the OPLAN Smokey Coordinator for the 142nd Wing, Oregon Air National Guard Master Sgt. Bernard Untalan believes these efforts have a distinctive impact on the Airmen being deployed.

“OPLAN Smokey is a tremendous and meaningful opportunity for our citizen-airmen to assist our state during its most dire hour. The impact of their work protects lives, structures, and thousands of acres of beautiful Oregon land,” Master Sgt. Untalan said.

The Oregon Department of Forestry requested further assistance on August 11 due to a string of wildfires ravaging natural land throughout the state. Massive impacts of the Rough Patch and Bootleg Fires played a factor in the decision to ask for assistance from the National Guard.

Helicopter units have been largely impactful in firefighting efforts throughout Oregon. Helicopters from the Oregon National Guard have dropped over 225,000 gallons of water on fires this year so far.

