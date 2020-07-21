Oregon nears 15,000 total COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state Monday.

In addition there were two new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 262 people.

Following the increase, Oregon’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now nearing 15,000.

Of all the reported cases, the Oregon Health Authority has reported that at least 3,330 people have recovered.

Last week, more than 39,000 COVID-19 tests were performed. The positivity rate was about 6% — the World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.