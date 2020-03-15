Oregon police department urging people to not call 911 if they run out of toilet paper

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

MGN

NEWPORT, Ore. – An Oregon police department is asking people to not call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.

“Seamen used old rope and anchor lines soaked in salt water. Ancient Romans used a sea sponge on a stick, also soaked in salt water. We are a coastal town. We have an abundance of salt water available. Sea shells were also used,” the Newport Police Department said.

The department made other jokes as to what colonial Americans and farmers used for toilet paper.

“Be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper,” the department said.

It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You… Posted by Newport Oregon Police Department on Saturday, March 14, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments