Oregon public schools must offer in-person learning option by these dates

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visits with a school bus driver at Kalapuya Elementary School in West Salem, Oregon on Feb. 24, 2021. Brown visited the school to observe how teachers and staff were preparing for the return of in-person learning. Gov. Brown is issuing an executive order mandating that all public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month's end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students.

OREGON – Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order on Friday which will require all public schools statewide to offer some type of in-person learning option by mid-April.

According to the governor’s press officer, Executive Order 21-06 will require Oregon public schools “to offer universal access to hybrid or full in-person instruction by the weeks of March 29 for grades K-5, and April 19 for grades 6-12. ”

Governor Brown first made an announcement about the order last week.

“On March 12, 2020, I issued my executive order closing Oregon schools for what was then an extended spring break,” said Governor Brown. “One year later, thanks to the hard work and smart choices of Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, I am so pleased to see over 174,000 students back in the learning environment that serves them best: in-person instruction. While parents can keep their children in distance learning if they choose, this order will give every Oregon student the option to return to school this year.”

The Oregon Department of Education is expected to release further guidance for school districts about the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” initiative early next week.

MORE NEWS:

Concerning virus variants, mutation emerge in Oregon

Washington essential workers moved up in vaccine rollout

Oregon reports 1st case of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant