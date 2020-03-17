Oregon schools will be closed statewide until April 28

David Mann by David Mann

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced an extension of Oregon’s statewide school closure to a total of six weeks, until April 28.

This follows on an initial two-week closure of Oregon’s schools to end on March 31 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Brown also issued further guidance for Oregon’s public schools.

“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” said Brown. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”

Here is an outline of an executive order issued by Brown:

Schools are to remain closed through Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Districts are to provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families during the closure period, including meals and child care. This includes the delivery of food assistance and offering child care for essential health care professionals and first responders.

School districts may call on public school educators and employees to deliver limited learning and support services.

Each district will pay all their regular employees during the closure.

The Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, and Department of Human Services are directed to support public schools in the continuity of mental health services.

