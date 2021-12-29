Oregon State Parks hike price for out-of-state RV campers in 2022

by Dylan Carter

Peter Valdes-Dapena/CNN

SALEM, Ore. — An expected price hike for out-of-state travelers staying at Oregon State Parks campgrounds will go into effect starting in the new year.

The cost to spend a night at state-run campgrounds will increase by 25% for anyone who lives outside of Oregon following a rule from the state Legislature. By making this shift, Oregon residents are incentivized to pay their RV license plate fee, which has some proceeds going back to State Parks.

Oregon State Parks hope this additional revenue will help create parity with the state residents and out-of-towners enjoying the state’s vast and luscious natural land.

PREVIOUS: Oregon to charge out-of-state RV campers 25% more

Typical RV sites with electrical and sewer hookups cost between $30 and $50 per night for non-residents of Oregon compared with $24 to $40 for residents of the state. However, this new addition will not impact the existing reservations at state campgrounds.

Some 56 campgrounds across the state will be included in the rising price for visitors from California, Washington, Idaho, and beyond.

READ: Oregon parks department working to add campsites

All visitors to Oregon State Parks—state residents or not—will pay the same rate for other campgrounds including tent sites, cabins, and yurts.

A stipulation in Senate Bill 794, this price hike came as a result of rising demand for RV campsites during the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are venturing out in RVs and similar lifestyle automobiles to venture through the country’s natural beauty while staying safe from the spread of coronavirus.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: ‘Hot water is a silent killer:’ Organization files lawsuit against U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over dams’ water pollution

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.