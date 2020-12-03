Oregon to enter new ‘risk level’ system to help combat COVID-19

All but 11 counties are considered 'Extreme Risk'

SALEM, Ore. — With Oregon’s two-week statewide freeze coming to an end Dec. 2, counties will now enter into one of four risk levels in a new health and safety framework designed to stall the coronavirus.

The risk levels — Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk — are based off of the COVID-19 spread in each county.

According to the Oregon Health Authority as of Nov. 30

Extreme Risk: 25 counties

High Risk: 5 counties

Moderate Risk: 2 counties

Lower Risk: 4 counties

Counties will be reassessed on Dec. 3 following the statewide freeze. Every subsequent two-week period, the Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly, but county risk levels will not change until the end of the second week.

