Oregon to resume some outdoor high school contact sports
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says outdoor contact sports, including high school football, can resume this week amid a decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Indoor contact sports are still banned.
Brown said Wednesday that sports practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume in counties deemed as “lower risk” and “moderate risk” for the pandemic.
For “high risk” and “extreme risk” counties, schools and other sports organizations can decide to resume outdoor contact sports but with additional health protocols in place.
The state Health Authority released data showing a “sharp decrease” in daily coronavirus infections and in hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
School sports promote students’ mental and physical health. As COVID-19 numbers drop, we’ll proceed with caution. To the parents and coaches who’ve contacted me, I’m challenging you to devote your energy to making sure in-person academics can resume, too. https://t.co/wowqk8gAlI pic.twitter.com/fSlqkxyI2Y
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) February 10, 2021
- RELATED: WA principal calls out Gov. Inslee for ‘nonsensical’ decision to let only some schools resume sports
A small-town high school principal is calling on Washington Governor Jay Inslee to allow the resumption of athletic activities in all school districts across the state and not just in counties approved to move ahead.
- RELATED: Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?
And more answers to your virus questions.
Oregon: Get vaccinated in 3 steps
- Find out if you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine eligibility for Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon
- Register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine appointments for Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon
- Find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you
Vaccine providers in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Kittitas counties in Washington + Umatilla and surrounding counties in Oregon
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.