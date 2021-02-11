Oregon to resume some outdoor high school contact sports

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says high school football can resume.
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says outdoor contact sports, including high school football, can resume this week amid a decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Indoor contact sports are still banned.

Brown said Wednesday that sports practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume in counties deemed as “lower risk” and “moderate risk” for the pandemic.

For “high risk” and “extreme risk” counties, schools and other sports organizations can decide to resume outdoor contact sports but with additional health protocols in place.

The state Health Authority released data showing a “sharp decrease” in daily coronavirus infections and in hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

