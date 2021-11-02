Oregon woman killed in rollover crash on I-82 in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a woman from Oregon was killed Monday night after being involved in a rollover crash on I-82 in Benton County.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday on I-82, 14 miles south of Kennewick.

The Washington State Patrol says Chelsea Johnson, 35, was traveling west on I-82 Monday night when her car left the road and rolled at least once.

Investigators say Johnson, who is from Redmond, Oregon, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Washington State Patrol says Johnson died at the scene.

