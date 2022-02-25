Oregon’s COVID emergency declaration to be lifted in April

by Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday she will rescind her statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 1.

In addition, Oregon’s mask requirement for indoor public places and schools will be lifted on March 19, officials said. Both announcements come as COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers continue to decrease in the state.

“Lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration today does not mean that the pandemic is over, or that COVID-19 is no longer a significant concern,” Brown said.

The emergency declaration, which was first announced in March 2020, has been the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued throughout the pandemic — including orders surrounding reopening the state, vaccine mandates, childcare, liability protections for schools and higher education operations.

While many of Brown’s coronavirus-related executive orders were lifted in June 2021, the declaration has also been used to provide help to overwhelmed healthcare systems, by activating the Oregon National Guard and providing volunteer medical providers in hospitals and at vaccination clinics, during the omicron surge.

Oregon officials also announced that indoor mask requirements will be lifted on March 19, nearly two weeks ahead of the state-set March 31 deadline.

In Oregon, masks would still be required in places like health care facilities after the mandate expires. And state authorities will still recommend that people at higher risk wear masks in indoor public settings after the mandate is lifted, and will also recommend universal masking in schools.

Officials say that the reasoning behind lifting the mask requirement earlier is due to decreasing hospitalizations. Health officials predict that by March 20, there will be 400 or fewer people per day hospitalized with the virus in Oregon — a level the state experienced prior to the arrival of the omicron variant.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 48% since peaking in late January. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by an average of more than 30 a day. Yesterday, there were 579 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.

In Washington, where the indoor mask mandate is set to lift March 21, Gov. Jay Inslee has not yet set a date on when the state’s emergency declaration will lift.

In a phone interview Thursday, Inslee noted that states have different mechanisms to continue requiring masking in some locations, like hospitals or prisons outside of an emergency declaration.

He said for now, in Washington, he wants to ensure that even after the mask mandate lifts next month for places like restaurants, stores and schools, that the state can still require them in places like hospitals and long-term care.

“The emergency order will allow us to continue that work,” he said, noting that more than two dozen other states still have emergency orders in place.

But he said that ultimately Washington and Oregon won’t look much different come April 1: businesses and schools are open, and mask mandates will be removed for most locations.

“We’re moving to the next chapter of this very difficult journey,” Inslee said.

