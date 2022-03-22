OSP Sergeant crashes into dangerous driver on I-84 ramp to halt pursuit in The Dalles

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Oregon State Police, Facebook)

THE DALLES, Ore. — A brave and daring Oregon State Police (OSP) Sergeant put a halt to a dangerous car chase by using his own vehicle to collide with a suspect who purposefully drove in the wrong direction on I-84.

According to a social media post by the Oregon State Police, authorities received several complaints about a reckless driver in a white Ford Mustang around 6:00 p.m. on March 18, 2022.

The driver was heading east on I-84 with commuters reporting the individual between Multnomah Falls and Hood River. When prompted to stop his vehicle by a local deputy near milepost 51 in Hood River, the suspect’s driving grew more erratic and dangerous. With that being the case, that deputy suspended the pursuit near milepost 60.

READ: Yakima man caught with more than 85lbs of drugs in Oregon, according to OSP

At Exit 82, which is the first exit in The Dalles, the suspect left the roadway. They successfully avoided two stop sticks (a device used by law enforcement to deflate tires and halt a vehicle) along the way.

When they reached the top of the exit, the suspect found that law enforcement was stationed at the top of the exit. That’s when the suspect turned their vehicle around and began to drive down the off-ramp in the wrong direction.

READ: DNR purchases Dallesport school building for regional wildfire hub

That’s when OSP Sergeant Calloway made the decision to prevent this serious danger to public safety by purposefully crashing into the white Mustang—effectively putting an end to this pursuit.

Sgt. Calloway suffered minor injuries which were treated at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Simultaneously, the suspect was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway by The Dalles Police Department. Inquires are being directed to the Wasco County District Attorney.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: The Dalles Bridge to close on weekends until Memorial Day 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.