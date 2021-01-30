OSPI, Kaiser Permanente team up to vaccinate teachers

Two organizations are ramping up efforts to vaccinate teachers in Washington

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

OLYMPIA, Wash. – On Friday morning, Kaiser Permanente Washington and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction announced a partnership to vaccinate teachers statewide.

“What you do every day for our kids is so inspiring and humbling,” Susan Mullaney, President of WA Kaiser Permanente, said.

This is one of many reasons they’ve teamed up with OSPI to protect teachers and school staff from COVID-19.

“We are providing all the planning efforts; we will be staffing these vaccination sites. If we don’t have enough staff, we will depend on our fabulous healthcare partners across the state,” Mullaney said.

“This is a partnership strategy, and what I mean by that is a Kaiser team helping us to expedite this, to make it within the phases and consistent with the governor’s approach,” Superintendent Chris Reykdal said.

Reykdal added they are working within Department of Health guidelines to safely and equitably vaccinate teachers.

They’ll start with 14-20 owned and operated Kaiser sites along the 1-5 corridor in Western Washington and Spokane. Hopefully, they will be able to expand to Central Washington and open up vaccination clinics in schools, where there aren’t Kaiser facilities.

“We may need some school facilities, so we’re kinda mapping that out right now so it could be that some school sites are necessary if that gives us the most efficient way to deploy and most rapid way to deploy vaccine,” Reykdal added.

Since most school children aren’t old enough for the vaccines, both Mullaney and Reykdal said getting the vaccine into teachers and staff is an important step in safely reopening.

“A vaccine is a tremendous safety net but it’s never the thing that’s going to create the perfect scenario, our schools are safe today when they follow the proper protocols for opening,” he explained.

Kaiser and the OSPI hope to get these sites up and running in the next four to six weeks, when education personnel become eligible under state guidelines. The amount of staff they can vaccinate also depends on the number of vaccines they get from the federal government.

