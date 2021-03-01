Othello father faces manslaughter in 4-year-old’s shooting death

Matt Van Slyke, Connor Sarles

OTHELLO, Wash. – An Othello man has been booked into jail on manslaughter and gun charges after accidentally shooting his 4-year-old son in the head.

Othello Police confirmed Sunday that the boy died from his injuries.

Police were called to the home of 27-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez in response to a shooting, where the man admitted to officers that he had accidentally shot his son in the head. The boy had been taken to a local hospital but died shortly after.

Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

OTHELLO, Wash. – Othello Police officers are investigating a father who they say admitted to accidentally shooting his 4-year-old son in the head on Saturday.

Police responded to a home on E. Hamlet St in Othello on Saturday for reports of the shooting.

The man admitted to accidentally firing the gun and has been cooperative with officers, the Othello Police Department said in a release.

The child was taken by family to a local hospital and was awaiting Life Flight to a Spokane hospital on Saturday.

The Washington State Crime Lab has been called to assist the investigation.

