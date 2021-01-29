Othello man arrested after dismembered bodies were found in car

OTHELLO, Wash. – A man has been arrested for killing and dismembering two bodies, that were found in an abandoned Honda, on Thursday morning.

Court documents state Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies found the car near West Charla Lane. One official saw a ‘flesh appearing object’ in addition to hair and blood, which prompted them to further investigate.

Eventually, deputies opened up the car and made a shocking discovery: a human head and two, dismembered bodies.

The WSP Crime Lab was called to the scene to help investigate; identities of the deceased will not be released until a medical investigation is completed.

As deputies canvassed the scene, they obtained footage of the car and were able to identify a person of interest, Mauricio Nava-Garibay. Officials believe he was in a relationship with one of the victims, so they detained him for questioning.

As officials questioned the man, they discovered Mauricio and one of the victims got into a fight which escalated. In official documents, Mauricio admitted to stabbing and punching the first victim inside of the Honda.

As this was happening, the second victim allegedly walked into the garage, and Mauricio pushed her over then cut her neck. Court documents said he then dismembered their bodies and placed them into the car.

Officials did note that Mauricio may have autism and the mental capacity of a five or six year old.

