Othello PD: Father admits to accidentally shooting 4-year-old son in the head

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police officers are investigating a father who they say admitted to accidentally shooting his 4-year-old son in the head on Saturday.

Police responded to a home on E. Hamlet St in Othello on Saturday for reports of the shooting.

The man admitted to accidentally firing the gun and has been cooperative with officers, the Othello Police Department said in a release.

The child was taken by family to a local hospital and, as of this writing, was awaiting Life Flight to a Spokane hospital.

The Washington State Crime Lab has been called to assist the investigation.

Othello Police Dept. intends to provide updates on the case here.

