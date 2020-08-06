Othello police looking for possibly armed man following officer-involved shooting

OTHELLO, Wash. – A man possibly armed with a handgun is wanted following an officer-involved shooting in Othello on Wednesday night.

According the the Othello Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. an officer believed he saw a wanted man – 32-year-old Aaron Urbina – in an alley near the 800 block of Larch Street in Othello.

The officer told dispatchers the man had a gun and that shots were fired. Urbina ran from the scene.

The Columbia Basin Investigative team will be doing an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name has not yet been released.

Urbina was last seen wearing black pants, a short sleeve navy blue shirt, a black hat and white shoes.

We will continue to keep you updated as we receive more information.

