Outdoor mask mandates begin in King, Pierce counties

by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The two most populous counties in Washington state have begun outdoor mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The directives began Tuesday in King and Pierce Counties, regardless of vaccination status, for people age 5 and older. The outdoor mask mandate means anyone at large events with 500 or more people must wear a mask.

Last month Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

