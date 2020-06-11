Over 100 cases of COVID-19 among inmates, staff at Connell prison

Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington

CONNELL, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections has placed the Medium Security Complex at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center (CRCC) on restricted movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the facility.

The facility has:

30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including 4 in Correctional Worker Core training, as of June 11

71 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population as of June 11

33 individuals in isolation, as of June 10, meaning the individuals have symptoms and are separated from healthy people

1,815 individuals on quarantine as of June 10, meaning they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people

Access to outside medical resources in the community is limited to a team of volunteer EMS professionals and hospitals more than one hour away. The Department is deploying additional custody and health services staff to assist CRCC staff in caring for those incarcerated at the facility.

“Due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the limited access to emergency medical services and hospital care nearby, the Department of Corrections has directed CRCC to implement restricted movement throughout Medium Security Complex (MSC),” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “The health and safety of Corrections staff, the incarcerated individuals, and the citizens in the community remains our top priority.”

The Minimum Security Unit (MSU) will not be placed on restricted movement at this time. The Department issued special medical guidance to protect at-risk individuals in all facility infirmaries, the CRCC-MSU Sage Unit and the Airway Heights Corrections Center K Unit for individuals 55 and older on March 18.

Corrections is also suspending all food and textile production at the CRCC/Correctional Industries facility. The department will shift food production to the Airway Heights Corrections Center food factory and supplement with food from external vendors.

CRCC/CI laundry and food services will continue to operate with essential workers screened upon starting their shifts, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and practicing social distancing.

