Over 100 crashes reported in the Tri-Cities on Thursday, including fatal crash near Prosser, according to WSP

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that there were more than 100 crashes in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday, including one fatal crash near Prosser.

Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol reported Thursday evening that there were 111 crashes in the Tri-Cities.

RELATED: Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Washington State Patrol investigated a fatal rollover crash around 9:00 a.m. Thursday approximately three miles east of Prosser on I-82.

Investigators say Giver Juarez, of Toppenish, lost control of his truck, entered the median and rolled. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington State Patrol says Juarez was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Trooper Thorson says there were also 14 crashes in Grandview and three in Walla Walla. There were no crashes reported in Yakima, according to Trooper Thorson.

Troopers responded to 12 crashes in the Tri-Cities Thursday before 7:30 a.m. due to the snow and ice on the roads.

RELATED: WSP responds to 12 crashes early Thursday morning

Washington State Patrol advises you to slow down while traveling this week due to freezing temperatures and winter conditions.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.