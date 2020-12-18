Over 1,000 vaccinations occurred in Washington this week

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Over 1,000 high-risk health care workers throughout Washington state received vaccinations as of midnight on December 16.

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) administered 1,159 COVID-19 vaccinations after doses began to arrive on Monday. Vaccinations began for a select few people in Phase 1-A, which includes frontline health care workers who are considered at-risk, plus the residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Earlier today, the DOH was contacted by representatives of Operation Warp Speed. They informed public health officials that Washington will receive 44,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the next batch. Initially, representatives of the DOH anticipated 74,100 doses in the next round. However, the DOH expects the remainder of the 62,400 doses in the first shipment.

Secretary of Health John Wiesman remains steadfast in his convictions.

“This reduction does not change our commitment to getting all allocated doses out to health care providers and people in Washington at risk of COVID-19,” Wiesman said. “Our focus is on the vaccines we are receiving and making sure health care providers and long-term care facilities are ready to give those vaccines. We are thankful we still have doses to allocate, and look forward to understanding our allocations beyond next week.”

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that health care providers can draw additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the vials of other vaccinations.

There’s also a strong possibility that the FDA provides emergency authorization for another COVID-19 vaccine — This one from Moderna. A group of FDA advisors gave their approval to move forward with the Moderna vaccine on Thursday.

Despite the setback in Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine supplies, there’s forward progress being made.

