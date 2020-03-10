Over 1,500 ballots returned in the Tri-Cities due to no party box being checked

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Voters are making their voices heard, but some got their ballots back in the mail from their county auditor.

This year, the envelope requires voters to check off the party they’re voting for. As of Tuesday, 912 Benton County voters had their ballots returned because of it. In Franklin County, there are 611 voters with their ballots back in their mailbox.

According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office, 77 of those did not sign it or mark a box. However, this can be corrected.

The office said the voters are sent a party choice cure form the day the ballot is challenged. This simply means the voter has the chance to fix their ballot and send it back in.

For voters who had their ballots sent back, they have until March 19 at 5 p.m. to return the choice cure form in order for the office to accept the ballot before certification of the election.

Voters who have their regular ballots, they have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop it off in a dropbox. If they’re mailing it in, it has to be postmarked by today. Multiple dropbox locations are around the Tri-Cities and other areas. Check with your local elections office for a full list.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments