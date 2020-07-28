Over 1,800 COVID cases, 19 residents dead in Umatilla County

A map shows in red which areas in Umatilla County are most heavily impacted by COVID-19 as of July 28. (Umatilla County Public Health)

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Heath officials in Umatilla County say 1,807 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March, and 19 have died of complications from the infectious disease.

Umatilla County Public Health reported 47 new confirmed cases and three more deaths on Tuesday.

The most recent deaths involved three women in their 80s and 90s, all of whom had underlying health conditions:

84-year-old resident who tested positive July 22 and died July 25 at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston

87-year-old resident who tested positive July 16 and died July 27 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

94-year-old resident who tested positive July 22 and died July 28 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

As of Tuesday afternoon, 13 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Over 300 cases were considered “active” and nearly 1,500 residents have recovered.

8,080 residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon’s reopening plan.

Click here to see a map that shows which areas are being hit the hardest in Umatilla County.

