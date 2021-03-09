Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Washington

Ashraf Khalil Curator Diane Wendt shows that specialized container used to ship super cold doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, on Monday, March 8, 2021. The package and other items related to the first dose of vaccine administered in the U.S. have been donated to the Smithsonian's Museum of American History.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington since mid-December, officials said Monday evening.

“I am so grateful for the tireless efforts of our partners on the ground, including local health jurisdictions, community health centers, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and so many others. The successes we are seeing are a testament to their hard work over the past few months,” state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement.

As of Monday, officials say the 1,400 provider facilities giving vaccines in the state have given 2,065,762 shots. That’s more than 80% of doses delivered to the state.

The state on Friday said it had reached its goal of giving more than 45,000 doses of vaccine per day.

“As our race to vaccinate Washingtonians as quickly and equitably as possible continues, these accomplishments are further proof that hope is on the horizon,” Shah said.

Locally, vaccination efforts are better than ever. With first dose and second dose appointments currently available, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is the most successful vaccination location in the state. As of Friday, its seen more than 27,000 locals vaccinated, which leads Washington state’s four mass vaccination sites since operations began earlier this year.

To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Washington, please visit the Department of Health’s Phase Finder website. There, you’ll be able to find out if you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. If not, hang tight! Gov. Jay Inslee recently revealed a timeline for Washington COVID vaccinations that should see a much greater portion of the state population become eligible for the vaccine by mid-to-late April.

