Over 300 test positive for coronavirus in Tri-Cities region since Friday
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 305 new coronavirus cases from Saturday to Monday — 159 in Benton County and 146 in Franklin County.
There has been a total of 5,677 cases in the Tri-Cities region since March; Benton County has had 2,884 and Franklin County has had 2,793.
There have been 97 coronavirus deaths in Benton County and 35 in Franklin County — a total of 132.
Three additional coronavirus deaths were reported Monday:
- Benton County man in his 40s
- Franklin County woman in her 70s with underlying health issues
- Franklin County woman in her 80s with underlying health issues
As of Monday afternoon, 57 residents with the coronavirus are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.
Here are the updated case numbers by city as of Monday, July 20:
Pasco — 2,437
Eltopia — 38
Mesa — 47
Connell — 184
Kahlotus — <10
Kennewick — 1,761
Richland — 523
West Richland — 138
Benton City — 99
Prosser — 278
Plymouth — < 10
Paterson — < 10