Over 300 test positive for coronavirus in Tri-Cities region since Friday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 305 new coronavirus cases from Saturday to Monday — 159 in Benton County and 146 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 5,677 cases in the Tri-Cities region since March; Benton County has had 2,884 and Franklin County has had 2,793.

There have been 97 coronavirus deaths in Benton County and 35 in Franklin County — a total of 132.

Three additional coronavirus deaths were reported Monday:

Benton County man in his 40s

Franklin County woman in her 70s with underlying health issues

Franklin County woman in her 80s with underlying health issues

As of Monday afternoon, 57 residents with the coronavirus are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.

Here are the updated case numbers by city as of Monday, July 20:

Pasco — 2,437

Eltopia — 38

Mesa — 47

Connell — 184

Kahlotus — <10

Kennewick — 1,761

Richland — 523

West Richland — 138

Benton City — 99

Prosser — 278

Plymouth — < 10

Paterson — < 10

