Over 300 test positive for coronavirus in Tri-Cities region since Friday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 305 new coronavirus cases from Saturday to Monday — 159 in Benton County and 146 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 5,677 cases in the Tri-Cities region since March; Benton County has had 2,884 and Franklin County has had 2,793.

There have been 97 coronavirus deaths in Benton County and 35 in Franklin County — a total of 132.

Three additional coronavirus deaths were reported Monday:

  • Benton County man in his 40s
  • Franklin County woman in her 70s with underlying health issues
  • Franklin County woman in her 80s with underlying health issues

As of Monday afternoon, 57 residents with the coronavirus are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.

Here are the updated case numbers by city as of Monday, July 20:

Pasco — 2,437

Eltopia — 38

Mesa — 47

Connell — 184

Kahlotus  — <10

Kennewick — 1,761

Richland — 523

West Richland — 138

Benton City — 99

Prosser — 278

Plymouth — < 10

Paterson  — < 10

