Over 315,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide

More than 315,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

An interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows that China has the most recoveries, with more than 77,000, followed by Spain, Germany, Iran and Italy.

The United States has sixth most recoveries with about 23,000.

There are more than 1,495,000 positive cases and 87,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

