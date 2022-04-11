Prosser and Benton City have power after Monday morning outages, per Benton PUD

by Dylan Carter

(Image via Benton PUD, Facebook)

UPDATE at 11:45 a.m. on April 11, 2o22: Power has been restored to both Benton City and Prosser, according to the Benton PUD. Now, Benton PUD officials are observing minor outages in the Hanford area and

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Residents across the area ranging from Prosser to Benton City are experiencing power outages as unexpected snowfall impacts transmission lines in Southeastern Washington.

According to an alert from the Benton PUD, the estimated number of customers experiencing outages this morning is at least 5,660. The Benton PUD Outage Web Map (click here to visit) displays that power is down across two large sectors of the Prosser area on the morning of April 11, 2022.

Outages are reported near Wine Country Road in the vicinity of Prosser Memorial Hospital. Officials from the hospital confirmed with KAPP-KVEW that the hospital remains without power as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

The next outage is spotted near Bennett Ave, which runs through the center of Prosser. A total of 4,110 customers are expected to be without power in the Prosser area.

These power issues are impacting community members in northern Benton City near S.R. 225 as well. One more home is shown to be experiencing a power outage off S.R. 224 closer to the center of Benton City, according to the Outage Web Map.

A transmission line running between Yakima County and the Tri-Cities area in Benton County is out of commission. Currently, teams from Benton PUD are not releasing an estimate of when they expect the issues to be completed.

