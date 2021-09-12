OVERNIGHT: Kennewick home and car struck with multiple rounds of bullets

by Margo Cady

Photo courtesy of Kennewick Police Department's Facebook page.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several 911 calls reported weapons complaints and referenced shots fired early Sunday morning in Kennewick, according to Kennewick Police Department (KPD).

The incident happened around the 4000 block of South Vancouver Street at 2:08 a.m., according to a press release from KPD. Upon arrival, a home and car was found struck with multiple rounds of ammunition.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. KPD believes this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing, but anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch. Reference case 21-37313 drive-by shooting to (509) 628-0333.

