Overnight showers flood roads in Umatilla, Walla Walla counties

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Flooding in eastern Oregon is closing highways

SALEM – Overnight showers have caused flooding in parts of Umatilla and Walla Walla counties. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for both counties that is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Below is a list of highway closures sent out by the Oregon Department of Transportation Thursday morning:

OR 244 — (Hilgard — Ukiah) MP 47 to 44

OR 237 — (La Grande — Cove) MP 2

OR 237 — (Cove — Union) MP 19

OR 402 – MP 2 – 4

OR 244 – MP 1 – 17

U.S. 395 MP 15 – 17

For the latest updates, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments