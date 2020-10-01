Owner of Kennewick Chuck E. Cheese pleads for Gov. Inslee to let business reopen
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The longtime owner of Tri-Cities’ sole Chuck E. Cheese location penned a letter to Gov. Inslee requesting that he allows the business to reopen.
John Corbin says he and his wife opened a Chuck E. Cheese in Richland in 1982 before relocating the popular kids’ play place and restaurant to a brand new building off West Rio Grande Avenue in Kennewick in September 2018.
In the letter, Corbin pleads for Inslee to allow his family’s business to reopen, comparing it to other businesses deemed “essential” that have been allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read the full letter here:
Dear Governor Inslee,
In 1982 my wife and I started a small business in Richland, Washington. We believed that hard work and reinvestment in the business would make it a success. The business was a family entertainment concept. It has brought many hours of entertainment and happiness to mid Columbia families. Our three children and all of their children have worked in the business. It has truly been a family business.
On September 15th 2018 we moved that business to a new location. We invested our life savings to build the most modern Chuck E Cheese in the United States, and our community loved it. It was one of the most successful stores in the country. We received numerous awards at our annual convention.
On March 15 2020 we were ordered to close our business for two weeks to flatten the curve. It is now September 30th, over six months later, and we are still closed. As I see businesses all around the Tri-Cities open and successfully operating I wonder to myself: Are our countertops different from the countertops of “essential” businesses? Can their countertops be cleaned and ours can’t? Do masks work in their buildings and not in our building? Is bringing joy to children and happiness to families “nonessential” in the State of Washington?
The Chuck E Cheeses in the State of Oregon have been open for over two months with no ramifications. Most of the Chuck E Cheeses in the country are open and operating with no ramifications. Why is the State of Washington so far behind the curve?
On October 1st the payments on our property resume. The clock will then begin ticking on the ruination of another family business. Only you Governor Inslee can prevent this. Please let us open the business our family and so many other families in our region love!!!
Sincerely,
John Corbin
President, Theatres Northwest, Inc