Owner of Kennewick Chuck E. Cheese pleads for Gov. Inslee to let business reopen

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The longtime owner of Tri-Cities’ sole Chuck E. Cheese location penned a letter to Gov. Inslee requesting that he allows the business to reopen.

John Corbin says he and his wife opened a Chuck E. Cheese in Richland in 1982 before relocating the popular kids’ play place and restaurant to a brand new building off West Rio Grande Avenue in Kennewick in September 2018.

In the letter, Corbin pleads for Inslee to allow his family’s business to reopen, comparing it to other businesses deemed “essential” that have been allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the full letter here: